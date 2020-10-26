Hometown Nutrition brings healthy kick to Cedartown

A new business is hoping to provide a place for people to feel better about themselves and their health while having a treat.
Hometown Nutrition opened at 219 Main St. in Cedartown last month and has been growing a fanbase that has discovered its blend of loaded energizing teas and meal replacement shakes. Owner Maci Reece said she has been blessed to get such a positive response in her first entrepreneurial endeavor.
“It’s been crazy. We’ve had a wonderful turnout. We’re constantly seeing new faces every single day,” Reece said. “The bar has just been raised every single day. The expectation has just been mind blowing.”
Reece, a Rome native, was first exposed to special health supplements and nutrition while working for Three Rivers Nutrition in Rome. She said she soon fell in love with the idea of giving people an opportunity of a healthy alternative to soda or energy drinks.
“We had a lot of people come in from Cedartown that wished there was something like this in Cedartown and they were having to drive to Rome all the time,” Reece said. “I just kind of took a leap and started looking for places to open up a place down here.”
Reece’s establishment was designed to be a “healthy hangout,” where people can come in, learn about its products, and find out more about plans and challenges for both maintaining a healthy weight and losing weight.
“We just want everybody to have a better lifestyle and just feel better about themselves,” Reece said. “We also want them to feel comfortable coming in and hanging out, feeling like home. We want it to be a very homey and safe environment.
Hometown Nutrition’s offerings are separated into two categories — loaded energizing teas and meal replacement shakes.
The teas are sugar free and, according to Reece, taste like “fruity sporty drinks.” They contain caffeine that is different from normal soda or caffeinated drinks in that it comes from a mixture of vitamins and minerals.
“So it’s going to keep you going longer than an actual energy drink would, and you’re not gonna have that crash feeling afterwards. They also boost your metabolism as well,” Reece said.
The shakes are full meal replacement shakes with the appropriate amount of protein, micronutrients, vitamins and minerals that a person would get in a meal.
“So it’s going to keep you fuller longer than an actual meal would. And they’re gonna taste more like milkshakes so they taste good and they’re good for you at the same time,” Reece said.
Both types of drinks come in several different flavors with some of the more popular shakes being strawberry banana, cookie dough and red velvet. While Reece said they sell a good number in a variety of flavors, the most popular tea is called Ocean Water, which includes a lemon lime and coconut flavor.
Reece said they create new teas and shakes sometimes and test them out on both employees and customers to make sure they are good enough to include on their menu.
Hometown Nutrition is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders can be made by phone or text at 612-502-3863.