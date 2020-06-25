Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday that they are investigating multiple employees of Tip Top Poultry in Rockmart who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Logan Boss, Northwest Georgia public health district spokesman, said in an email they have identified nine cases at the chicken processing plant located at 479 Nathan Dean Bypass.
He said they have provided management with recommendations on health and safety to keep other employees safe, but did not go into specifics.
Tip Top is one of the top employers in Polk County. The plant remains opened and there has been no indication that the virus was spread between employees.
Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Northwest Georgia public health district, has said the new coronavirus continues to be a fairly communitywide spread, meaning it is possible to contract it in public much like the flu.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Polk County was at 197 on Thursday afternoon, an increase of 29 since last Friday. The total has continued to steadily increase, however hospitalizations have remained at 15 for several weeks. One death of a county resident due to COVID-19 was reported in May and is the only one so far.