Rockmart residents looking for a morning coffee or an afternoon drink will soon have a new choice with the upcoming completion of Ellianos.
The shop is being built on a parcel in the Rockmart Crossroads shopping center next to the AT&T Store. A groundbreaking was held Thursday with representatives from the city of Rockmart, the Polk County Development Authority, the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and others.
Ellianos is a small chain of specialty coffee shops serving hand-crafted espresso drinks, smoothies, teas, breakfast, and more that specializes in drive-thru only service.
The location will be the third Ellianos for owners and operators Frank Phillips and James Demar of West Georgia Foods, who also own shops in Dallas and Douglasville. Phillips said they expect it to open in either June or July.
Phillips said the Rockmart location will be about 800 square feet and have two driver-side accessible drive-thru lanes. He said they expect to have about 20 employees — with half of those being full time — and a general manager.
Ellianos has 20 locations, mainly in Southern Georgia and Northern Florida. It was founded in 2002 in Lake City, Florida, by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart, who returned from a visit to the Pacific Northwest with the idea.