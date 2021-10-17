Ellianos Coffee opens Rockmart location

Rockmart residents and people passing through on U.S. 278 have a new coffee spot to try as Ellianos Coffee officially opened its drive-thru service last week.
The franchise is the dominant regional brand in the southeast United States, known for its specialty coffee drinks. The Rockmart location is Ellianos’ 20th operating store location with several other locations in the planning stages.
Rockmart’s Ellianos is located at 1675 Nathan Dean Parkway in the Rockmart Crossroads shopping center next to the AT&T Store.
Owners and operators Frank Phillips and James DeMar were drawn to the Rockmart location primarily because of its enormous potential and small-town feel. Frank and James have been business partners for about seven years and opened their first Ellianos location together in Dallas two years ago. They also own a store location in Lithia Springs.
Phillips has mentioned that the city of Rockmart has been extremely supportive, and the community has already begun sharing their limitless hospitality throughout the construction process.
Both men said they are looking forward to establishing a loyal customer base and interacting with the community for years to come.
“We are beyond excited to bring our families and our business to Rockmart, and maybe give Cedartown something to be a little jealous about,” Phillips said.
Ellianos has drinks like the Cookies & Cream Freezer, smooth Tuscany Toffee latte, Strawberry Banana Smoothie, and a refreshing Red Bull Rush. They also serve various food items including breakfast bowls and sandwiches, bagels, cookies, and more.