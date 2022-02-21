Drugstore marks 75 years in business

McKesson Corporation retail sales associate Steve Moore (from left) joins Smith-Lockwood Drug and Jewelry owner Sondi Smith Vest, pharmacist Teresa Astin and McKesson retail sales manager Hunter Deneke with a plaque presented by McKesson congratulating the store on 75 years of being in business on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Reunions with customers, family and friends happened Friday at Smith-Lockwood Drug and Jewelry in downtown Rockmart as the store celebrated 75 years serving the people of Polk County.
It was Feb. 18, 1947 when O.E. Smith and James “Max” Lockwood bought the former Barrow’s drug store on South Marble Street from Fred Barrow, renaming it Smith-Lockwood, Inc.
Now, the store has been passed down to a third generation, with Sondi Smith Vest and her husband, David Vest, overseeing the operations of both the main store and the satellite store on Hogue Avenue.
Sondi Smith Vest began her work in the family business in her teens as she helped her father and grandfather, the late Steve Smith and O.E. Smith respectively.
Smith and Lockwood, both veterans of World War II, arrived in Rockmart with the hope they would serve the public in a manner comparable to what they had always received at the business.
The store retains much of its original charm and hospitality to customers since Vest said they have remained both loyal and appreciative of what Smith-Lockwood has to offer.
“It means a lot that it has been in my family for 75 years. And we appreciate all the support we’ve got from the community to be able to stay open 75 years,” Sondi Smith Vest said. “I wish my dad was here to help celebrate, but we appreciate all the community has done to help us.”
Steve Smith, who served as a city councilman and mayor for more than 20 years, died in 2011.
The store retains much of the charm it had during her time growing up, with loyal customers coming in and a selection of treasured charms and gifts for the college football fan in the family still taking up lots of shelf space.
Friday saw plenty of giveaways and refreshments for those who stopped by the store, and several items of memorabilia were displayed on a table, including photos of Vest, her dad and her grandad.
The day also saw the store receive a special plague from the McKesson Corporation, which has served as the store’s primary pharmaceuticals and medical supply company since the beginning of the store.
McKesson Corporation retail sales associate Steve Moore and retail sales manager Hunter Deneke were on hand to present the plaque, congratulating the store on 75 years in business.