Development authority celebrates purchase of spec building

The wait is finally over for Polk County’s Development Authority in their quest to find a buyer for a long-completed speculative building.
A press release on Tuesday announced that Oldcastle APG has purchased the 100,000-square-foot building in Cedartown’s North Business Park, which was completed in 2014.
According to the release, the outdoor living and building materials company will initially create 20 new jobs with 45 total once it reaches full capacity.
“We are excited to welcome Oldcastle APG as new corporate citizens,” said Jamie Morris, DAPC Chairman.
“This was truly a coordinated effort with the Polk County Development Authority Board, Polk County government, Cedartown city officials, and Georgia Power. We have seen a lot of activity recently and see more on the horizon. We are also fortunate on the timing with the onboarding of new DAPC President/CEO, Chris Thomas, who assisted in securing and closing the deal.”
Scott Wiltsey, general manager for Oldcastle APG, said the company had recently purchased property in Floyd County with the intention of constructing a new facility.
“However, to meet growing customer demands and the need for a shorter development timeline, we were fortunate to have discovered the Cedartown spec building,” Wiltsey said. “This move will best meet our speed to market needs”
Oldcastle APG will begin modifications to the building immediately with plans to be operational by mid-September, according to the release. The company is already actively recruiting for site leadership and key production positions.