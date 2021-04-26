After marking one year in business, the owner of Cedar and Smoke Cigars in Cedartown are working on doing some upgrades and saying thanks to those who have helped them along the way.
Owner Ron Morris and his son, Ronald Morris Jr., have re-invested into the young business at 110 Herbert St. to coincide with a special grand opening event scheduled for Saturday, May 1.
“After celebrating our one-year anniversary, we have decided to make our home permanent by doing some improvements and renovations to make everyone feel more at home,” Morris Sr. said. “We really enjoy being here and appreciate our customers that helped us ride out the crazy year of 2020. We also thank the city of Cedartown for their continued support”
While continuing to carry a selection of premium handmade cigars, Cedar and Smoke is getting a new countertop with additional bar seating and six additional taps to bring it’s total draft beer offerings to 10.
There will also be a new doorway going from the inside to the patio area, where Mark Adams has been cooking up a reputation for some great food with Smoking Grizzly BBQ.
“Not only is their food out of this world, but we are also working together to help each other to grow and become a vital part of our community,” Morris said.
Saturday will feature Cedar and Smoke’s first car, truck and motorcycle show in the lot across from the shop on the backside of Main Street. Entries can register from 9 a.m. to noon, with judging at 12:30 p.m. Adams will be serving up barbecue and special street corn. Scott Warren and the Booze Mountaineers will be performing live later in the evening.
Morris said they are planning to host some special events, such as cigar rolling demonstrations and possibly tasting events for whiskey, bourbons and scotch. He also plans to have live music on certain evenings.
New cigar lockers will be coming soon, with customers able to rent them to store their purchased cigars, and Morris said he plans to offer a cigar club program that will include a cigar locker as well as new cigars each month.
“We are so excited to spend another year with everyone smoking fine cigars and enjoying a drink or two,” Morris said. “Stop by and say hello to myself or my son!”