Knowing what to do, when to do it and who to talk to when starting a business is at the foundation of a new business mentorship program being presented by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce.
Leaders Build Leaders is a new program designed to help budding and experienced entrepreneurs who are looking for some extra guidance when it comes to maneuvering through the ins and outs of owning a small business.
It is from the Polk County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Rockmart Branch of the Sara Hightower Regional Library System. Each monthly session is free and held at the Rockmart Public Library located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. in the Rockmart Municipal Complex.
The first session is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. with Zach Thomas, owner of Chick-fil-A Rockmart. He is scheduled to discuss how to take an idea and create a business around it.
New sessions will be announced each month with future presentations focusing on analyzing demographics and statistics of a community, processes for securing a business license, and branding and web design.
“This is something we want to keep building on by having different people in the community come in and speak on different topics,” said Marianne Wood, executive director of the chamber.
Wood said each session will be about an hour long and be designed to answer the hard questions new business owners may have to help build their business.
Reservations for each session can be made by calling the Rockmart Public Library at 770-684-3022 or via email at rktemp@shrls.org. Attendees can come to one or all of the sessions.