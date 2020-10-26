Chamber begins State of the Community Week on Facebook

The Polk County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual State of the Community presentation this week, but those interested can check in on it right from their computer or phone.
The 2020 State of the Community is being presented in a virtual format to allow residents and business owners to view it safely from their home or office as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges for large gatherings and public events.
Videos from community leaders and local governments are scheduled to be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page throughout the week.
Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod spoke in the first video in the series posted on Monday morning.
“2020 was a challenging year for all of us,” Elrod says in the video. “Each of the entities you’ll hear from this week have overcome multiple obstacles and challenges to continue to provide Polk County with the best services possible to serve its citizens proudly.”
This year saw the chamber work closely with the small business community as the country experienced one of the most challenging economic crises to date. The chamber created a COVID-19 resource guide to help people find essentials during the pandemic, such as food, personal protective equipment and household cleaning supplies.
This went along with an aggressive social media and email campaign by the chamber highlighting COVID-19 guidance from government entities and groups.
State of the Community videos will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page each day through Thursday at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.