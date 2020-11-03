The votes have been cast and the winners are ready to be revealed in The Polk County Standard Journal’s 6th annual Best of Polk awards.
This week’s edition of The Polk County Standard Journal includes a special Best of Polk section that includes the winners of this year’s voting, which saw more than 38,000 votes cast online from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4, with nearly 2,000 people making their choices.
The Best of Polk section in this week’s newspaper not only lists the winning businesses and establishments in over 100 different categories, it also spotlights several of them to bring readers a better sense of what makes them some of the best businesses in the county.
Categories include major areas of everyday life like shopping, real estate and finance, health and wellness, kids and education, beauty, and food and drink.
We appreciate everyone who took time to register at TheBestofPolk.com and vote throughout the voting period. We hope you enjoy the special section included in this edition of The Polk County Standard Journal and visit the businesses featured.