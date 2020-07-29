It’s almost time for The Polk County Standard Journal’s 6th annual Best of Polk awards where readers can vote for their favorite businesses in over 100 different categories.
This year, the process of selecting the Best of Polk will be condensed as there will only be an online voting period instead of a separate nomination period prior to voting.
Those who want to take part can head to TheBestofPolk.com beginning Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. and select the area and category they want to vote on. If a business is not listed, then simply write-in the name of the business and submit it.
Once a business that is submitted is verified as a Polk County business it will be placed on the regular ballot for others to choose. Online voting will be open through Sept. 4.
Those who participate will be able to cast ballots in major areas of everyday life like shopping, real estate and finance, or health and wellness to others like kids and education, beauty and food and drink.
Additional major categories include auto and recreational vehicles, and entertainment and recreation.
No paper ballots will be accepted, but a sample ballot for readers will be included in the Aug. 19 and Sept. 2 editions of the Standard Journal and on our Facebook page.