The state senator representing Polk County and a state representative-elect have joined forces to form the General Assembly’s first Hispanic caucus.

Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, who was elected Senate majority caucus chairman last week, and Rep.-elect Rey Martinez, R-Loganville, announced the creation of the Georgia Hispanic Caucus on Thursday, Nov. 17.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

