A Cedartown man faces multiple felony counts following an incident at a residence on Tamassee Lane in West Rome. 

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Warren Dennon Shannon, 34, grabbed a woman and choked her during an altercation around 8 p.m. Saturday night. He refused to allow her to leave the residence and when police arrived, he did not obey their commands and attempted to run from the scene.

Shannon is charged with the felonies aggravated assault and false imprisonment as well as misdemeanors counts of reckless conduct, cruelty to children and obstruction of officers.

He was being held without bond Sunday.

Doug Walker, associate editor

