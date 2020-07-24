After having just one reported death caused by COVID-19 in the first four months of the pandemic, Polk County had three more reported in less than a week while the total number cases has more than doubled in less than a month.
A fourth Polk County resident that died as a result of complications from the new coronavirus was reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday, just before press time, in its daily COVID-19 status report — which can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
The person was listed as a 79-year-old female who did have previous health conditions. The DPH does not provide any other information on those who die from COVID-19.
The day a death is reported by the DPH does not necessarily indicate when the person died as state health officials investigate each death that is considered to be a result of the new coronavirus before making a conclusion on if the disease was the cause of death.
It marked the third reported death of a Polk County resident as a result of a COVID-19 infection in less than a week. An 84-year-old Polk County man was listed as having died from the disease on the July 18 report and a 57-year-old woman was listed on the July 22 report. Both of them were listed as having underlying health problems.
Polk County had a total of 479 positive cases of the new coronavirus as of Friday, with 21 residents having been hospitalized because of the disease. Polk County only had 205 confirmed cases as of June 30.
The Polk County Health Department continues to offer drive-up testing for COVID-19. The service is available at the facility at 125 E. Ware St. in Cedartown from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.