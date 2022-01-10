Polk School District students will not attend in-person classes this week after staffing shortages caused by a recent surge of COVID-19 cases among employees.
The school district announced on its website and Facebook page Monday afternoon that students will temporarily transition to virtual learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, and will return to in-person instruction next Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Polk School District is currently on a four-day week calendar and does not have classes on Mondays. Next Monday is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday.
Students were instructed to go to their respective schools Tuesday between noon and 6 p.m. to receive a Chromebook or packet, and meals for Tuesday through Friday.
Pre-K and kindergarten students will be given packets while first-grade through high school students will be given a Chromebook if they do not already have a way to be able to check their teachers’ websites for daily assignments on their respective school’s webpage.
“Without sufficiently staffed buildings we cannot maintain a safe and secure learning environment for our students,” the announcement said. “Please contact your student's school with specific questions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but the health and safety of our students and staff remains our primary focus.”
Monday’s announcement referred to a high number of faculty and staff who are unable to work because of COVID-related causes.
All extracurricular activities, including athletics, are still planned to go on as scheduled, according to Assistant Superintendent Greg Teems.
“At this time, extracurricular activities are not affected,” Teems said Monday afternoon. “We just have a number of staff who are out and allocating substitute teachers has been difficult.”