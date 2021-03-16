An investigation that stretches back to January has resulted in the arrest of a Polk County man on a felony identity fraud charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports;
Jaden Ryan Snell, 25, of Rockmart, was picked up from the Polk County Jail Monday and returned to Rome where the identity fraud incident is alleged to have occurred January 5.
Snell is accused of fraudulently accessing a person's bank account and passed a check for more than $480 on the account at an undisclosed location.
Dalton man accused of destroying smartphone
A Whitfield County man faces a felony charge locally for smashing a woman's phone against a tree in front of multiple witnesses Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnathan Rae Burnette, 25, of Dalton, is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Burnette is alleged to have thrown the victims $900 cell phone against a tree during an altercation on Turner Road around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.