A Cedartown man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, believed to be LSD, during a traffic stop on U.S. 27 South near the southwest bypass.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Austin Ray Freeman, 23, was pulled over by police who found ten doses of suspected LSD along with a small amount of marijuana in a glass jar.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Freeman was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of the marijuana.
Rome woman charged with possession of methamphetamineA traffic stop near the Huddle House at the intersection of Dodd Boulevard and U.S. 411 East resulted in the arrest of a Rome woman on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandi Nichole Berry, 31, was in a vehicle that was stopped by police Friday around 9 p.m. for an undisclosed traffic violation.
Police said the woman was found in possession of a smoking device with methamphetamine in it at the time of the traffic stop.
Doug Walker, associate editor