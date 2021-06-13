Polk County GOP delegates attend state convention

Over 1,900 voting delegates from across the state, including delegates from Polk County, gathered on Jekyll Island June 3-4 to attend the 2021 GOP State Convention.
David Schafer, a Gwinnett County resident, was easily reelected to continue serving as the State GOP Chairman.
Several candidates seeking either election or reelection addressed the convention. Gov. Brian Kemp was booed by many of the GOP’s Trump supporters in attendance as he took to the stage.
Most of the attendees were in agreement that the Biden Administration is taking the country down the wrong path and agreed in principle that the GOP would regain control of the Senate and take back the House of Representatives in 2022.
Of special interest is the story of Caleb Chambers, a student at Rockmart High School. Caleb Chambers is the grandson of the immediate Past Chairman of the Polk GOP, Dr. Marc Wall.
Caleb has been attending Polk GOP meetings since he was 8 years old. His "assigned" job was leading the Pledge of Allegiance and distributing literature.
Caleb has attended five State GOP Conventions with his grandfather as a non-delegate. In order to be a state delegate a person must be 18. Caleb turned 18 two days before the start of this year’s convention, therefore, he qualified and attended the 2021 Convention as a delegate for the first time.