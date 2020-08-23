Two homegrown events, one around for over half a century and the other just starting to get off the ground, have been canceled for this year following safety concerns brought on by COVID-19.
The city of Cedartown announced last week that its 2020 Holloway Hunny Pot Festival, originally set for Sept. 19 in Historic Big Spring Park, is postponed for this year as is the 2020 Polk County Fair, which was announced by the Polk County Fair Association along with the Cedartown Exchange Club on Facebook on Aug. 12.
The fair, which is a major fundraiser for the Cedartown Exchange Club, has been a fall mainstay for Polk County residents since 1961.
Richard Long, president of the Polk County Fair Association, put out a statement that mentioned several county fairs across the country, including Northwest Georgia, have decided to cancel this year out of an abundance of caution.
“With concerns over safely serving our visitors, and concerns about the health of our dedicated volunteers, entertainers, club members, agricultural participants, and carnival workers, the Board of Directors feel this is the most prudent choice,” the statement said.
The Hunny Pot Festival was gearing up for its second annual event. It honors the late Sterling Holloway, a Cedartown resident made famous by serving as the voice behind Disney’s Winnie-the-Pooh.
Last year’s inaugural event attracted more than 400 visitors.
“We’ve been holding out hope that we could safely hold this event, however, after taking into consideration the most recent reports issued from state and federal agencies regarding COVID-19, we made the tough decision to cancel,” said Aimee Madden, said the City’s public information officer, in a statement last week.
“The risks and the limitations brought on by COVID-19 outweigh the benefit of hosting the festival.”
The statement indicated a date for the 2021 festival would be released in the coming weeks.
In 2020, the event featured a Sterling Holloway exhibit headed up by Cedartown resident Donnie Jarrell and a Pooh Stick (wooden honey dipper) race down the Big Spring overflow channel. More than 20 vendors filled the park, many of them selling locally produced honey and honey related products.
Additional plans for the 2021 event include live music, a wider variety of vendors, and a Lil Miss and Lil Mister Hunny Pot pageant.