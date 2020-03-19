Floyd County Republicans were geared up for their county convention Saturday and, despite the coronavirus outbreak, it's still on -- in a different form.
"Because of the COVID-19 virus we have changed the location and the process," said Mickey Tuck, vice chair of the local party.
Meanwhile, the Young Democrats of Georgia convention set for Friday through Sunday in Athens has been postponed. Plans are to set up a virtual convention for the first weekend in April.
"While, of course, a virtual convention is not our first choice ... I'm confident in our ability to organize a convention that Young Democrats can be proud of," said Benjamin Amis, president of the Young Democrats of Floyd, Polk and Bartow counties.
