A Thompson man remained in jail without bond Friday morning after police say he traveled to Floyd County for sex with a child, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Matthew Gagliani, 48, made contact online with someone he believed to be under the age of 14. He engaged in graphic description of sex acts with the individual and later traveled to Floyd County to meed the person.
During his arrest, Gagliani was found with drugs in his possession, as well as more drug later during the booking process at the jail.
Gagliani is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, electronic enticement, obscene internet contact with a child, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with drugs. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and driving on a suspended license.
Report: Coosa man found with 37 marijuana plants
A Coosa man remained in Jail without bond Friday morning, accused of growing marijuana at his Highland Boulevard home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hunter Jerome Moss, 56, was found in possession of 37 marijuana plants, a smoking device and numerous firearms during the execution of a search warrant Thursday afternoon.
Moss is charged with felony manufacturing marijuana, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
December fight leads to felony charges for Rome man
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday morning following his arrest on charges related to a fight an altercation last year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Antione Deante Knott, 28, was in a physical altercation with a woman on Dec. 20 and left a “visible open wound” under her left eye, an injury deep enough to send her to the hospital for treatment. He was also in violation of a conditional bond by having contact with the woman.
When stopped late Thursday night on North Broad Street, Knott had a small amount of marijuana, cocaine, Fentanyl, Xanax and the vehicle he was driving also had tinted windows that were too dark.
Knott is charged with felony aggravated stalking, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, drugs not in original container, battery under the Family Violence Act and a window tint violation.
Police: Rome woman had Oxycodone during traffic stop
A Rome woman remained in jail Friday morning on a $3,500 bond following a felony drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Barbara Ann Baird, 59, was arrested at a residence on Wingfield Street early Friday morning in relation to an incident in early June when Baird was found in possession of several Oxycodone pills wrapped inside a plastic baggie as the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Baird is charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.