A third person has been charged with attempting to stage a wreck involving a U-Haul on Sept. 19, 2021, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John L. Durant Watkins, 61, of Atlanta, was arrested Wednesday and faces several counts of felony insurance fraud and first degree criminal damage to property.
Watkins is charged alongside 35-year-old Marilyn Nicole Odessa White and 61-year-old Joseph Alexandria Jr.
After the collision, the U-Haul struck a power pole belonging to Georgia Power, causing damage. The participants also stated that someone else was the driver of the U-Haul.
Watkins is also accused of stealing a Honda lawnmower and gas can from a shed behind a residence on Lombardy Way on Wednesday.
He also faces charges of criminal trespass, theft by taking, making false statements and writing, reckless conduct and making a false report of a crime. He remained in jail on a probation hold late Thursday.
Rome man facing meth charge
A 43-year-old East Rome man was arrested early Thursday on a felony meth charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Floyd County police say they found an undisclosed quantity of meth on Kevin Ray Radican when he was pulled over on Rockmart Highway near Saddlebrook Drive. He remained in jail Thursday without bond on a parole hold.
2 teens arrested in attack at Rome High School
Two 17-year-old Rome High School students face misdemeanor battery charges after they reportedly "encouraged the assault of another which caused substantial and visible bodily harm to another juvenile," reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jayquan Antionio Nelson and Brandon Charles Griffin, both 17, were arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor battery. Both were released from the jail on bond.