A teenager was released from the Floyd County jail after being arrested on two counts of theft charges.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Notorious Pitts, 17, was arrested on Virginia Circle after being found with two stolen firearms on Friday. He is also charged with a plethora of misdemeanors: possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence.

He also had a warrant for his arrest from a 2019 incident, where he is seen on video causing "substantial physical harm" to a victim by punching them in the face. The punch caused "swelling, bruising, also bleeding from the right ear." the victim went to the hospital for their injuries.

