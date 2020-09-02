A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning, accused of pulling a gun on someone in front of a 9-year-old child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Armand Devanta Sylvester, 28, pulled a handgun on a person and threatened to kill them.
Sylvester is charged with felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. He is also charged with misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children.
Report: Silver Creek man leads police on high speed chase
A Silver Creek man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after leading police in a high speed chase, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Herbert Sebastian Shiflett, 30, fled from police during a traffic stop on Old Dalton Road near Painter Road Tuesday evening, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Shiflett is charged with felony fleeing, along with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, speeding, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and a tail light violation. He also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear.
Man facing drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
An Aragon man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to felony drug trafficking charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jared Roy Buffington, 39, was pulled over in the 200 block of Lovell Road in Silver Creek Tuesday for a seat belt violation. A search found methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe in his possession.
Buffington is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine and a parole violation. He is also charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, and a safety belt violation.
Suspicious vehicle call leads to drug charges for Rome woman
A suspicious vehicle call landed a Rome woman in jail on drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail/Rome Police Department reports:
Kortajia Ma’Tia Watkins, 20, was stopped by a Rome police officer for a faulty tail light after being called to the CVS, 1915 Maple Ave. Tuesday.
The officer smelled marijuana and Watkins refused to give him her bags to search. Police found a handgun and loaded magazine, over an ounce of marijuana, methamphetamine and three MDMA pills were found in the car once Watkins was handcuffed.
Watkins remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, marijuana possession and a probation violation. She is also charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Warrant: Woman used elderly person’s bank card without permissionA Cartersville woman remained in jail on a $3,500 bond Wednesday, accused of exploiting an elderly person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kirsty Elaine Gayton, 32, used an elderly person’s bank card to make an $83.99 purchase at Walmart on the morning of June 5.
Gayton is charged with felony exploitation of an elderly person and financial transaction card fraud.
DUI arrest leads to felony drug charges for Rome woman
A Rome woman remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Wednesday morning after a DUI arrest led to felony drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hannah Faith Graves, 21, was stopped on Shorter Avenue around 3:44 a.m. Wednesday on a tag light violation. Police determined she was intoxicated and during the booking process at the jail, Graves was found with Alprazolam.
Graves is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and crossing guard lines. She is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in the original container, driving under the influence of alcohol and a tag light violation.
Rome woman charged with identity fraud
A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning, charged with felony aggravated identity fraud.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marleny Micaela Ajtun-Vicente, 28, was arrested Tuesday at Wire Tech Limited, 11 Westside Industrial Blvd. She is also charged with felony identity theft fraud and unlawful possession of a fraudulent identification document.