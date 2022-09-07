A Rome man is charged with sexual battery of a juvenile Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alonzo Moses Dennis Sr., 72, is charged with felony and misdemeanor sexual battery of a minor for incidents which occurred from September 1, 2019 to November 30, 2021 at a home on East 11 St. in Rome. He is being held without bail.
Adairsville woman charged with insurance fraud
An Adairsville woman is charged with insurance fraud Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
April Ashley Nicole Simpson, 34, is charged with felony insurance fraud for staging an accident involving a U-Haul truck in September of 2018 on Maple Ave and East 14th Street.
According to Police, Simpson and two others named in the affidavit for arrest, staged an accident between a 2013 Ford Econoline Superduty U-Haul truck and a 2015 Chevy Cruze striking each other, then the U-Haul truck struck a power pole belonging to Georgia Power. One of her conspirators also claimed injuries on the scene. Simpson is currently being held without bail.
South Rome woman charged with aggravated battery
A South Rome woman was charged with aggravated battery Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jomanda Shanice Daniel, 29, was charged with felony battery after an incident on Ross Street in Rome in which it's alleged Daniel "struck the victim in her right eye, causing it to turn black and purple which caused the eye to swell closed rendering it useless." She also "bit the victim several times on her left arm, leaving bruising and teeth indentation on the skin."
Daniel is being held on $11,200 bond as of Wednesday morning.
Shannon man charged with criminal trespass
A Shannon man is charged with criminal trespass and damage to property early Wednesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Copeland Fincher, 28, is charged with misdemeanor trespass and damage to property, possession of an open container and marijuana as well as a misdemeanor DUI after an incident on Rockmart Highway early Wednesday morning.
Copeland allegedly drove to the victim's home and kicked in the front door breaking the frame. When police arrived, they found marijuana and open containers inside Fincher's vehicle, and was charged with DUI. He was being held on $1,300 bond as of Wednesday morning.