A Rome man accused of assaulting a woman on Shorter Avenue was being held without bond Thursday night.
According to Rome police and Floyd County jail reports:
Cornelius Maurice Kindred, 42, of Rome, is accused of following a woman he was acquainted with after she left J’s Salvage, 1301 Shorter Ave., early Thursday morning and began hitting her. The woman said she fell to the ground and Kindred kicked her in the forehead.
After escaping, the woman said Kindred jumped on her again in the parking lot of CVS, 911 Shorter Ave., and began to choke her before a couple of people saw the attack and called 911. Kindred left the scene when told they were calling 911.
Rome police went to his residence soon after and found Kindred with the woman’s cellphone.
Kindred is charged with felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of battery and theft by taking.
He also had outstanding warrants for misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license stemming from an incident that occurred in September.
Report: Items stolen from Cherokee Street apartment
A woman reported that someone kicked in the door of her South Rome apartment and stole several items totaling more than $7,000.
According to Rome police reports:
The door of the woman’s apartment on Cherokee Street was kicked in sometime Tuesday night. After staying somewhere else Tuesday night, she returned to the apartment the next day and reported several items missing, including electronic devices, furniture and 20 pairs of shoes.
Man accused of assault found hiding under house
A Rome man accused of assaulting a woman was found hiding under a house in southwest Floyd County and was in jail without bond Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James William Hendrix, 50, of 191 Cantrell Road, was wanted on felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act in relation to an incident that occurred on Feb. 11.
While sheriff’s deputies searched for him at a residence Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant, he hid under the house.
In addition to the assault and battery charges, Hendrix is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of officers and felony failure to appear.
Couple shoplifts several items from sporting goods store
Police are looking for a man and woman who took several items from Dunham's Sports in Mount Berry Mall.
According to the Rome Police Department report:
The couple were observed on the store's surveillance system going into the store around 11:30 a.m. Monday and taking multiple clothing items, putting some into a shopping basket and others into a duffel bag they got in the store.
They then ran out with the items, putting the duffel bag into a car before running on foot with the rest of the items. The items in the duffel bag and the bag itself are valued at more the $1,500. The rest of the items were unaccounted for at the time of the report.