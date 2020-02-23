A Bartow County educator, Angela Walker Townsend, 55, of Adairsville, is dead after her vehicle was struck by a vehicle that was speeding away from law enforcement officers.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
Trooper First Class Donnie Cochran attempted a traffic stop on I-75 in Gordon County. A motorist in a 2015 Mini Cooper was clocked doing 95 miles per hour and sped south.
The driver, identified as Christopher Tyler Parker, 20, of Blountsville, Alabama, got off the interstate on Ga. 53 in Calhoun, crossed over and sped back onto the interstate. He exited again on Union Grove Road, south of Calhoun.
Parker then turned onto U.S. 41 and headed south to Adairsville. The Mini Cooper slammed into Townsend's Buick Verano at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Ga. 140. The impact occurred at the driver's side door and sent the Verano spinning into a Dodge Durango.
Townsend, who was a paraprofessional at White Elementary School, was killed on impact.
Parker is charged in Bartow County with felony vehicular homicide, fleeing and attempting to elude, receiving stolen property and bringing stolen property across state lines. He is alleged to have stolen the vehicle from his grandmother Thursday.
The driver of the Durango, Vanessa Stovall, 34, of Talking Rock, was taken to Gordon Hospital by private vehicle with relatively minor injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is conducting a follow-up investigation.
Teen charge with aggravated assault
A Rome teen faces a felony aggravated assault charge in the aftermath of an incident earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Karmonie Marcilous Patterson, 19, was being held without bond Sunday night.
Patterson was taken into custody at his home on Lyons Drive in West Rome Saturday. He choked a woman, with the intent to kill her, during an altercation at his home on Feb. 13.