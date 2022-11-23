Police charge man with possession of synthetic marijuana Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Nov 23, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is charged with possession of synthetic marijuana after an incident late Tuesday morning on Warren Road.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Christopher Dale Hudgins, 38, is charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and a subsequent parole violation. He is being held without bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now GBI: 15-year-old charged with murder following shooting death of Rockmart woman Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues. Rome school board names Epps CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS band director Chad Hannah Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back