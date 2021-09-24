Plymouth REIT to build an industrial spec building in Shannon

Plymouth Industrial REIT will build a 236,600-square-foot industrial spec building at 6785 Calhoun Highway in Shannon.
For months, the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority has been seeking a developer to invest in a spec building in Rome and Floyd County, to meet the needs of prospects.
“According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, over 70% of prospects are looking for an existing building,” Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, said in a statement “We have been working on getting a spec building at the same time we were working to acquire additional property for economic development.”
“It has been a pleasure working with the Rome-Floyd County Development team. Plymouth has already made one successful investment in the County and we look forward to expanding our presence here and throughout Georgia,” said Jim Connolly, executive vice president of asset management.
Plymouth Industrial REIT currently owns and manages 179 buildings containing more than 28 million square feet in 12 markets.
In Georgia, Plymouth REIT has multiple buildings in Atlanta and Savannah, and they also have properties in 10 other states.
“This says a lot about our community that a company as respected as Plymouth REIT is investing in Rome and Floyd County,” said Jimmy Byars, chairman of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
Plymouth REIT has experience investing in industrial real estate with a focus on long term investments.
“We are extremely excited to partner with Plymouth and work with them for years to come,” Byars said.