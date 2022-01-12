An excavator sits on land where a nearly half a million square foot structure will be built for The Hillman Group, within sight of Balta off Calhoun Highway. Plymouth Industrial REIT plans a 236,600-square-foot industrial spec building there and announced Wednesday it will build another 180,000-square-foot building on the property.
A rendering of Plymouth REIT's planned 236,600 square foot industrial spec building at 6785 Calhoun Highway in Shannon.
Much of the new industrial construction activity will be centered in and around the shaded light green area off Calhoun Highway.
With the expectation that a large spec building in the works for Calhoun Highway near Ga. 140 will move fast, Plymouth Industrial REIT is planning to construct another large building on the same property.
On Wednesday morning, Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, said the company is also planning to build an additional 180,000-square-foot finished spec building on the property.
"We've got our project managers chomping at the bit to get those buildings out there," Kendrick told the Development Authority of Floyd County board early Wednesday.
Over the next year expect to see a good amount of work going at the location, which is cater-cornered to the Lowes property at the same intersection.
Plymouth Industrial REIT is planning on building another large industrial spec building on the same property that already houses Balta Rugs and where the Hillman Group is currently building its main base of operations.
Plymouth already announced in September that it intends to build a 236,600-square-foot industrial spec building at 6785 Calhoun Highway in Shannon.
"There are a lot of things going on out there and the chance for opportunity haven't been higher," DAFC Board Chair Ryan Earnest said.
Plymouth is a well-known name in the market. The company owns and manages over 170 buildings containing more than 28 million square feet in 12 markets. In Georgia, Plymouth REIT has multiple buildings in Atlanta and Savannah, and they also have properties in 10 other states.
For some time, Floyd County has been seeking a developer to invest in a spec building locally to draw new industrial and warehousing prospects to the area. There was land available but, she said, most prospects are looking for an existing building.
Now those plans are in the works, board member Corey Townshend asked Kendrick if they're already looking at other locations.
Originally the idea had been to market the remaining property at the Sunrise Manufacturing location for a similar purpose, however the company is in the process of purchasing that property for an expansion.
Now they're working to find other possible locations and begin marketing existing locations, like the Braden Farm property off Cartersville Highway near Bass Ferry Road, Kendrick said.