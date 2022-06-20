Georgia is home to three of the nation’s 100 dirtiest power plants, the Atlanta-based Environment Georgia Research & Policy Center reported Monday.
Georgia Power’s Plant Bowen near Cartersville topped the Georgia list for carbon emissions and is ranked 23rd in the country.
Two of Plant Bowen’s four coal-burning units were due to be retired by 2028 under a proposal the Atlanta-based utility filed with the Georgia Public Service Commission last January.
But a 14-page agreement Georgia Power and the PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff reached last week would leave that decision up to the commission, contingent upon the “completion of necessary transmission system improvements.”
Environment Georgia’s new report ranks power plants across the U.S. by their contribution to climate change based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) latest eGRID data.
The dirtiest power plants have an outsized impact: In 2020, the 10 most climate-polluting plants in Georgia were responsible for 91.5% of global warming emissions from the power sector despite only generating 56.5% of total electricity, according to the report.
“Our changing climate affects every aspect of our lives, from the air we breathe in our neighborhoods to the food we grow in Georgia,” said Jennette Gayer, Environment Georgia’s state director.
“Dirty power plants threaten our health and the climate, yet these super-polluters have filled the skies with pollution for decades without consequence. We need to hold the worst power plants accountable for damaging our climate."
While Plant Bowen burns coal, eight of Georgia’s 10 dirtiest power plants are fired by methane gas. New research on methane leaks finds that the emissions associated with extracting and transporting methane are a serious climate problem.
Although burning methane gas releases less carbon dioxide than burning coal, the report ranked Plant McDonough, a gas-fired plant near Smryna, as the state’s second dirtiest.
Coal-burning Plant Scherer, near Macon, was third on Georgia’s dirtiest-plants list.
To get power plant pollution under control, the report recommends limiting emissions from power plants and accelerating Georgia’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Georgia Power is proposing to expand its renewable energy portfolio by 2,300 megawatts by 2029.
Environmental advocates are worried a U.S. Supreme Court ruling expected this month in a West Virginia case could hamstring the EPA’s ability to set limits on carbon emissions from power plants.
“We can repower our state more cleanly and safely with renewable energy,” Gayer said. “We hope the Public Service Commission will take steps to shut down Plant Bowen, our state's dirtiest power plant.”
Top 10 dirtiest power plants in Georgia, 2020
|Plant
|County
|Fuel
|Carbon dioxide equivalent emissions*
|Bowen
|Bartow
|Coal
|7.93 million metric tons
|McDonough
|Cobb
|Gas
|6.89 million metric tons
|Scherer
|Monroe
|Coal
|6.86 million metric tons
|McIntosh
|Effingham
|Gas
|3.28 million metric tons
|Wansley 55965
|Heard
|Gas
|3.14 million metric tons
|Smith Energy Facility
|Murray
|Gas
|2.84 million metric tons
|Yates
|Coweta
|Gas
|1.28 million metric tons
|Wansley 7946
|Heard
|Gas
|1.21 million metric tons
|Effingham Energy Facility
|Effingham
|Gas
|1.12 million metric tons
Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency