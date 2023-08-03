Rome & Floyd County

A request by residents of the Darlington Mobile Home Village on McHenry Drive off Cave Spring Road to be annexed by the City of Rome was approved by the Rome Floyd Planning Commission Thursday.

There is no other change in zoning, and the city's engineering department has confirmed that the parcel is eligible for annexation.

