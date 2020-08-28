The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be looking over a rezoning request for duplexes on Redmond Road near Summerville Park at their Thursday meeting.
Applicant Berry Construction wishes to rezone the parcels at the corner of Raymond Avenue and Redmond Road from low density traditional residential and office institutional to duplex residential. The lots are big enough to build four duplexes total, which would be a total of eight units.
Planning staff has met with the applicant and owner Daniel Lee Stephenson about the parcels, which currently serves as a buffer between the single family residences of Summerville Park and the nearby offices and businesses on Redmond Road.
They agreed to set up the duplexes in a way that they resemble single family dwellings. Planning staff recommends approval.
The duplexes would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an additional room that could function as an office and a garage.
The planning commission's recommendation will go before Rome City Commissioners at the Sept. 28 meeting for a public hearing and vote.
The planning commission will meet Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room of Rome City Hall, but many of the members will be calling in over Zoom. The meeting is open to the public and if interested in calling in over Zoom, contact the planning department at 706-236-5022.