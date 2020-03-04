Dayshanette Harris’ shot in the final seconds sent Pittsburgh past Notre Dame, likely ending the Fighting Irish’s streak of NCAA Tournament appearances.
GREENSBORO, S.C. — Dayshanette Harris hit the go-ahead jumper with 2.7 seconds to play and stole Notre Dame’s ensuing inbound pass as Pittsburgh beat the Fighting Irish 67-65 Wednesday for its second-ever victory in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Pitt (5-25) snapped a 12-game skid in the series, dating to Feb. 3, 2009, and likely put an end to a string of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances by the Fighting Irish. The Panthers, who had lost nine straight games overall, won for just the second time since beating Mississippi 58-50 on Nov. 30.
Harris finished with 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds — the freshman’s first double-double. Gabbie Green hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and had 14 points and Amber Brown and Ismini Prapa scored 12 apiece. Prapa, who went into the game averaging 1.5 points per game, made 4 of 4 from the field and set career highs for points, 3-pointers made (four) and assists (three).
Notre Dame tried to trap Harris but she tip-toed along the right sideline to slip past the double team and then pulled up for a short tie-breaking jumper. The Fighting Irish called a timeout, moving to the ball to the front court, but Harris anticipated the inbound pass and her steal sealed the win.
The No. 15 seed Panthers play seventh-seeded Georgia Tech in the second round Thursday.
Katlyn Gilbert led Notre Dame (13-18) with 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The rest of the team shot just 31% (15 of 48).
Raca, Wake Forest beat North Carolina
Ivana Raca tied her career-high with 27 points and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds, Alex Sharp scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half, and Wake Forest beat North Carolina 83-73 in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Wednesday.
Sharp added 10 rebounds to move past Tracy Connor into third in program history with 907 career rebounds. Christina Morra had a career-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds and Gina Conti scored 10 points for Wake Forest (15-15).
The No. 13 seed Demon Deacons play fifth-seeded Virginia Tech in the second round Thursday. The Hokies won the only regular-season matchup between the teams 73-62.
Conti hit a 3-pointer and Morra sandwiched a jumper and a layup around a 3 by Sharp to give Wake Forest a 71-58 lead with 7:26 to play. Shayla Bennett hit a 3-pointer for the Tar Heels but Raca answered with a layup to spark an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 18 points midway through the fourth.
Bennett tied her career-high with 26 points and added seven assists for No. 12 seed North Carolina.
Wake Forest outrebounded the Tar Heels 47-22, including 20-5 on the offensive glass, and outscored North Carolina 32-4 in second-chance points.
Thornton, Clemson beat Miami
Kobi Thornton scored a career-high 27points on 12-of-16 shooting and Clemson used a 16-4 run to pull away for good and beat Miami 71-56 on Wednesday at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Amari Robinson added 14 points for No. 14 seed Clemson (8-22), which snapped an 11-game skid. The Tigers play sixth-seeded Boston College in the second round Thursday.
Thornton scored seven points during the decisive run that gave Clemson a 55-44 lead when Robinson made a short jumper at the end of the third quarter. Miami (15-15) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Beatrice Mompremier led the No. 11 seed Hurricanes with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The rest of the team shot 22% (11 of 49) from the field.