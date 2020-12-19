Work on a gas line to supply International Paper will shut down one of Rome’s newest, and most popular trails, for a few weeks in January.
The Mount Berry Trail, which does from the back side of the Rome post office and follows the Oostanaula River for just under two miles, will be closed from Jan 4-22.
Atlanta Gas Light contractors will be bringing in equipment to the area to bore under the river and clear the easement area for pipeline installation, an email from Rome’s Director of Engineering Aaron Carroll stated.
The closures will be posted at the entrance to the trail area from Coligni Way.
The original plans for the gas line have been slightly rerouted to minimize disruptions to the trail and at Ridge Ferry park. Currently, the only area of the park that will be closed is the parking lot near Burwell Creek, where one of the easements will be used. The dog park will be shrunk down for a time as construction workers begin boring under the Oostanaula River.
Around 15 trees will be removed from the park during the construction.
City commissioners approved easements for the construction of the pipeline earlier this week after hearing from some Summerville Park residents who opposed the construction.
The pipeline will run from the west along Alabama Highway and Shorter Avenue, turn north on Watson Street then turn east on Elm Street and go across Lavender Drive to John Davenport Drive. It will then go north on North Division Street, east on Charlton Street, south on Martha Berry Boulevard to the area of the post office where the gas line will cross the river.
From Ridge Ferry Park, the line will run along Turner McCall Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Kingston Highway and end at what is known as AGL’s Rome Tap One.