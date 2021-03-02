As Atlanta Gas Light contractors prepare to start digging trenches for a gas pipeline running under Charlton and Division streets, their main concern is the installation of steel plates on the roadway.
Rome City Engineer Aaron Carroll said it all depends on the type of soil under those streets. The construction workers won't know what they're working with until they begin digging, he said.
Based on what they've already done around that area for utilities, Carroll believes they'll have to use more plates and keep them up longer than they did on Martha Berry Boulevard and Coligni Way.
They've already begun cutting the asphalt and digging trenches for the gas pipes on Division Street near the railroad tracks, while Charlton Street construction won't start until next week.
Carroll said they want to minimize the impact on the residents on those streets as much as possible. AGL workers have already begun sending notices to homeowners and giving them contact information.
There will be some days where driveways are blocked by construction workers and they might have to park in their neighbors' driveways.
However, construction will only be occurring during the day, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
About 61% of the construction is complete on Shorter Avenue, but Carroll said it'll probably go on longer than anticipated after workers found a storm drainage box culvert near the Taco Bell. They initially didn't realize it was there and are unsure about when work will be finished on the road.
At Ridge Ferry Park, construction workers are continuing to bore under the river and hope to wrap up in the next month and a half, when the warm weather will officially kick in.
Night work will also be starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kingston Highway this week.
The pipeline project is slated to be complete by June. The gas line will span nine miles and finish at the International Paper plant on Alabama Highway.