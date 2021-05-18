The new Atlanta Gas Light pipeline is now past the halfway point of construction, officials said, with over 21,500 feet of pipeline installed.
The 9.3 mile line will provide a 300 psi system providing roughly 494,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour to the International Paper plant. The average residential home uses about 168 cubic feet a day.
Rome City Engineer Aaron Carroll said they're expected to have the gas line connected and operational by mid-August, but counting construction clean-up, the construction workers won't be out of the city until after Labor Day.
Work has been paused at the Burwell Creek trailhead because of weather and some special events in Ridge Ferry Park, but they should resume construction by Wednesday.
Over in West Rome, construction has moved to John Davenport Drive and Elm Street, where workers are cutting asphalt and beginning soil excavation to install the pipeline.
On North Division Street, over 80% of the work is completed and workers will begin pouring concrete to protect the gas line.
The Charlton Street work has been broken up into two phases: East Charlton Street, which stretches from Tolbert Park to Martha Berry Boulevard, and West Charlton Street, which runs from Tolbert Park to North Division Street.
"Based on their current progress, they should be finished up with East Charlton Street by the end of the month," Carroll said. "Then they'll begin working and connecting it back to Division Street."
Coming in from the west along Alabama Highway and Shorter Avenue, the line will turn north on Watson Street, then head east on Elm Street across Lavender Drive to John Davenport Drive. It will then go north on North Division Street, east on Charlton Street and south on Martha Berry Boulevard to the area of the post office, where the line will cross the river.
From Ridge Ferry Park, the line will run along Turner McCall Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Kingston Highway and end at the AGL facility known as Rome Tap One.