The Rockmart High School Marching Yellow Jacket Band presents “Flight” this season for crowds at football games and competitions. The program includes selections from “Top Gun” as well as songs like “Free Bird” and “Magic Carpet Ride.”
Connor Teems is starting his second season as band director at Rockmart High School.
Drum major Abby Grace Allred returns to conduct the Rockmart High School marching band.
Halftime at Rockmart High School football games this season will send the crowd soaring thanks to the sights and sounds of the Marching Yellow Jacket Band’s 2022 program titled “Flight.”
It’s the second show under band director Connor Teems after he came in last year and led the group in its jukebox-style “Guardians of the Galaxy” themed program. While he wasn’t necessarily looking for another movie tie-in, the release and popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick” this summer persuaded him to rethink that position.
“I don’t want to get known for just doing movies every year. But I knew all the Top Gun excitement was coming so I knew I had to put it in the show,” Teems said.
The show will open with the famous “Top Gun” Anthem and then go into Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” that was featured in the original 1986 film’s soundtrack. The theme then takes a different route with the R&B classic “Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson as the dance team and colorguard are featured.
The band plays the recognizable opening of the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Free Bird” next followed by “Magic Carpet Ride” by Steppenwolf to close out the show.
“I think it’ll be a good show,” Teems said. “There’s going to be lots of 80s vibes happening in it. I think the crowd we have is receptive to that. So we’re hoping we can bring the house down.”
Teems is confident in his performers and band leadership this year despite losing just over 30 seniors to graduation in May. While they have welcomed a good number of eighth graders into the fold this year, they weren’t quite enough to fill all of the spots left by the Class of 2022.
“Last year we were right above 90. This year we’re going to be right below 90,” Teems said, referring to the size of the band. “In the current seventh grade class we’ve got about 50. If we get most of them to march, we’ll see a huge increase in size next year.”
Drum major Abby Grace Allred returns this season while joined by Sarah Rice to conduct the band. Teems said all but two of his band officers left with the large senior class last year so they started this season with officer camp to get them trained before the full band camp in July.
“But they’ve been phenomenal. This past band camp we had was amazing. We’re really not dealing with any attitude issues. Everybody just seems that they’re here, they’re ready to work and they want to work hard to put on a good show,” he said.
Any marching band season would not be complete without competitions, and Rockmart will once again appear in competitions while also hosting its own.
The 20th Yellow Jacket Classic Marching Festival and Competition will be Oct. 15 at Rockmart High School, showcasing several bands on the new artificial turf at The Rock. The Yellow Jacket Band will also perform at The Branch Classic at Flowery Branch High School and at the competition at North Murray High School.
Teems said he has more of an idea of how the high school schedule and band organization works this season, so he is hoping to improve his communication and planning to help grow the program and possibly add some new facets to the program.
“Last year I felt like I was flying by the seat of my pants a lot, just learning the yearly schedule of what the band is right now,” Teems said. “So this year, I feel like I’ve been able to preplan things that are happening a little more in depth and get that information out to parents earlier.”
He said things are in the early phases to start a jazz band and even get a pep band together to play at some home basketball games this winter. Special audio equipment purchased by the school district through the CARES Act funds it received is going to help those endeavors.