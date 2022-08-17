Halftime at Rockmart High School football games this season will send the crowd soaring thanks to the sights and sounds of the Marching Yellow Jacket Band’s 2022 program titled “Flight.”

It’s the second show under band director Connor Teems after he came in last year and led the group in its jukebox-style “Guardians of the Galaxy” themed program. While he wasn’t necessarily looking for another movie tie-in, the release and popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick” this summer persuaded him to rethink that position.

