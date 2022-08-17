New classifications and region realignments led to several schools in the area landing in new leagues for the 2022 season. Unlike its county foe Rockmart, Cedartown stays put in Region 7-4A. However, the new region will look a little different this fall.
Over the past two seasons, Region 7-4A was comprised of Cedartown, Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Pickens, Ridgeland, and Southeast Whitfield. With the reclassification, though, both Pickens and Ridgeland dropped to Class 3A. In addition, former Region 6-3A member Sonoraville moved up a classification and will join the league moving forward.
Cedartown should be a heavy favorite to three-peat as Region 7-4A champions this fall. In two years under head coach Jamie Abrams, the Bulldogs are 9-0 against region opponents. To be quite frank, none of their region showdowns have been that competitive. Since the start of the 2020 season, the only team to keep a game within 30 points against CHS was Central-Carroll, who lost to the Bulldogs 34-7 each of the last two years.
The Bulldogs went 11-2 (5-0) in 2021 and repeated as region champs for the first time since 1999-2001, when they won three in a row. Although Cedartown graduated college-bound athletes like Jai Barnes, Demarieo Sims, and CJ Washington, they return a pair of All-State selections in running back Harlem Diamond and linebacker Eli Barrow. With solid senior leadership and an all-around stacked roster, CHS should earn another region title in 2022.
Central-Carroll has been a long-time region foe of Cedartown. The Lions are led by sixth-year head coach Darius Smiley. Under the former Georgia Southern quarterback, Central has gone 18-32, including a 6-20 mark in region play. Those in Carroll County feel a bit of momentum within the program, though, since the team has won five games and qualified for the playoffs each of the last two seasons.
Smiley’s Lions might be the only team in Region 7-4A with the horses to match Cedartown. On offense, their skill position players are a definite strength. Sophomore tailback Cameron Bolton, junior receiver Jaylen White, and senior two-way star Vicari Swain serve as a great compliment to rising junior quarterback Devan Powell, a dual threat who passed for 1461 yards and rushed for nearly 500 more a season ago. Swain, a Division 1 prospect with offers from numerous Power Five schools, will look to turn it around for a defensive unit that allowed over 24 points per game in 2021.
E.K. Slaughter has helped for a complete turnaround of Heritage-Catoosa since inheriting a one-win team in 2014. Under his leadership, the Generals have posted a 51-36 record in eight seasons and have tallied consecutive third-place finishes in Region 7-4A. Heritage has fielded a couple of strong teams in the last two years, but have not been able to get over the hump and beat Cedartown or Northwest Whitfield.
Heritage’s offense was electric at times last fall under then-junior quarterback Kaden Swope. The talented athlete led the team in passing yards and rushing yards while finishing top five in tackles from his position at safety. The Generals did not lose a single skill position player on offense while graduating only three defensive starters. With a large senior class, expect Heritage to compete well in 2022.
Northwest Whitfield enters year 12 under Josh Robinson this fall. The veteran head coach has a 77-45 record in Tunnel Hill and is tied for the most wins in school history. Cedartown fans might remember the Bruins giving Cedartown a bit of a scare in the first half of last year’s showdown at Doc Ayers Field before the Bulldogs pulled away late to win 57-23. Northwest Whitfield’s high-flying offense led them to an 8-4 record, a two-seed in the playoffs, and a Sweet 16 appearance last year.
Owen Brooker highlights the air raid attack once again for Northwest Whitfield. After passing for 2900 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, the rising senior will look for a similarly dominant outing this fall. Although star receiver Ray Morrison graduated, the Bruins return a respectable amount of talent on the offensive side. On defense, standout linebacker Jax Brooker will be an integral part of a hard-nosed unit. Northwest Whitfield should not be overlooked this fall.
The only new team to the region will be Sonoraville. The Phoenix, which started played football in 2005, will compete in Class 4A this fall after having only ever played in 2A and 3A in the past. Head coach Denver Pate starts his sixth year in Gordon County with a 24-27 record and one playoff appearance (2019).
2022 might be a bit of an adjustment period for Sonoraville. The Phoenix went 6-4 (4-4) last season in a murderer’s row of Region 6-3A against the likes of Rockmart, Adairsville, and North Murray. Dual threat quarterback Jaxon Pate and senior running back Zach Lyles will form one of the best backfield duos in northwest Georgia, and their defense returns several of their top performers from 2021. But, will Sonoraville be prepared for an uptick in competition with their jump to Class 4A?
Southeast Whitfield has technically been a member of Region 7-4A since 2020, but this season will be the first time the Raiders have competed in region play. After Todd Murray took over for Sean Gray, who went 0-10 in 2019, Southeast announced they would not be playing a region schedule. They proceeded to go 3-16 over the last two seasons, with their only wins coming against Class 1A Armuchee, Class 2A Gordon Central, and a first-year program in East Forsyth.
Despite their struggles on the field, there is not a shortage of talent in Dalton. Although they lost leading rusher Jordan Trevino to graduation, the Raiders return a capable tailback in Brady Ensley. In addition, Southeast Whitfield has a big, strong offensive line to help open holes for the speedy senior. Defensively, they lost a plethora of their production from last fall and will need new faces to step up at each position. While it is nice to see the Raiders return to region competition this fall, they might still be a year or two away from being competitive.