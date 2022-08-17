Same region, same expectations

Cedartown’s Patrick Gardner (2) runs to the outside of lineman Peyton Nikolopolous for a gain during last season’s game against Ridgeland.

 Jeremy Stewart, file

New classifications and region realignments led to several schools in the area landing in new leagues for the 2022 season. Unlike its county foe Rockmart, Cedartown stays put in Region 7-4A. However, the new region will look a little different this fall.

Over the past two seasons, Region 7-4A was comprised of Cedartown, Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Pickens, Ridgeland, and Southeast Whitfield. With the reclassification, though, both Pickens and Ridgeland dropped to Class 3A. In addition, former Region 6-3A member Sonoraville moved up a classification and will join the league moving forward.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In