There are always some differences each school year, but the Rockmart football and competition cheerleaders have some extra changes to contend with for their 2022 season.

After a full offseason complete with camps and workouts, the group of 17 young girls enter this season as part of a new classification and with nine new members to help both cheer on the Yellow Jackets and perform their choreographed routine in front of judges.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In