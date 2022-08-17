There are always some differences each school year, but the Rockmart football and competition cheerleaders have some extra changes to contend with for their 2022 season.
After a full offseason complete with camps and workouts, the group of 17 young girls enter this season as part of a new classification and with nine new members to help both cheer on the Yellow Jackets and perform their choreographed routine in front of judges.
Coach Jean Marie Tibbitts said it’s a lot to take in, but she has been thankful for the attitude of the girls.
“It's very new,” Tibbitts said. “They are super excited and very positive and want to be here all of the time. We only have three seniors, so it's good that we have a very positive group.”
Moving down from Class 3A to AA because of the Georgia High School Association’s reclassification means different teams to pay attention to at competitions and new venues for postseason events.
This year Rockmart will compete in both the region and state sectionals at Putnam County High School on Nov. 5 instead of Buford. If the team advances, they will compete in Macon for the Class AA state championship.
Competition season starts for Rockmart on Sept. 10 at LaFayette High School, followed by a competition at Pepperell on Sept. 17. The team will get a chance to preview its region venue when it competes at Putnam County’s home competition on Oct. 8.
Other competitions include Oct. 15 at North Paulding High School and Oct. 22 at Northgate High School in Newnan.
Assistant coach Brandy Henderson returns this season while new community coach Tommy Lane has come in to help the squad with their routine and skills for the season.
“I'm looking forward to it,” Tibbitts said. “We probably have the most difficult skills we've ever put on the floor as far as stunting and tumbling. So if they execute it we'll score well this year.”
The team includes just three seniors and two juniors with eight freshmen. With such a young group, Tibbitts has been excited to see the older members — especially seniors Lynsey Carter, Ava Shae Culver and Sara Smith — take the rest of the squad under their wing.
“They are really good leaders and very encouraging. At the end of each practice they've taken the initiative to go around and ask the girls about something positive that happened that day. They are always checking on the younger girls,” Tibbitts said.
“They also made videos of themselves doing the cheers so the other girls could practice at home if they feel like they didn't know them well enough. They are very good to all of the younger girls.”