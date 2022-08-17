The Rockmart Yellow Jackets have one of the most complete rosters of any team in Class 2A. Although they will face a brutal region schedule in the new-look Region 7-AA, head coach Biff Parson has built a team with very few weaknesses and an endless supply of playmakers.

Parson is set to start his seventh year as head coach at Rockmart High School. And, to hear it from him, he is just ready for the season to get here as anyone else.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In