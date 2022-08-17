The Rockmart Yellow Jackets have one of the most complete rosters of any team in Class 2A. Although they will face a brutal region schedule in the new-look Region 7-AA, head coach Biff Parson has built a team with very few weaknesses and an endless supply of playmakers.
Parson is set to start his seventh year as head coach at Rockmart High School. And, to hear it from him, he is just ready for the season to get here as anyone else.
“As a coach, you get into this business because you love the game, you love the opportunity to teach and mold the youth,” Parson said. “This time of the year, if you’re not excited, then something’s wrong with you.”
Parson’s turnaround of the Yellow Jacket program took no time. In his first season, the Carnesville native inherited a 2-8 squad and went 9-3 in 2016. Their region loss at Pepperell that season remains the only blemish in league play in his career. Since then, Rockmart has won 39 region games in a row and taken home five straight region titles. Overall, Parson has a 61-12 record through six seasons.
“The bottom line is that we have had some talented players on some talented teams playing together to accomplish the same goals,” Parson said. “Add that we have some great coaches that help glue all of it together helps as well. We have been blessed to be able to do the things we have done in the past. Our goal for the 2022 season is to try to be the best team we can be.”
JD Davis had an eye-opening sophomore campaign in 2021. The talented signal caller passed for 958 yards and 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions while rushing for 500 yards and eight more scores a season ago. Although backup quarterback Mason Phillips graduated, Davis proved that, when healthy, he is more than capable of leading the team.
The Jackets return the vast majority of their rushing contributors from last season. Keyshaun McCullough did move on, but seniors JoJo Haynes and Cam Ferguson are expected to lead the way for a strong group of tailbacks. The duo rushed for a combined 1,155 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 and will offer veteran leadership to several younger, up-and-coming running backs such as Brent Washington and Nahzir Turner. In addition, senior Lanear McCrary will return to the fold this year after an injury shortened his junior campaign.
It definitely hurts to lose a wideout like All-State selection Jakari Clark, who will be suiting up for Reinhardt this fall, but Rockmart has a host of speedy pass catchers to fill his role as a standout wide receiver. Dennis Sims and Braylon Jones will likely see the most opportunities out wide, but fans should expect to see running backs like the aforementioned Haynes, Ferguson, and McCrary receive some targets in 2022. Another pass-catching target of note is tight end Grant Lisk, who had one catch for 13 yards last season.
Rockmart graduated two key offensive lineman from their 2021 squad in All-State nominee Clayton Floyd and Payton Baldwin. However, the Jackets bring back some big, strong offensive lineman in Antrel McCoy, Zay Middlebrooks, Hugo Rangel, Braxton Waddell, and Cason Woods. Those hog mollies will look to continue the Yellow Jacket tradition of producing solid, disciplined offensive linemen.
Rockmart’s defense will be no pushover this fall either. Although Baldwin’s graduation affects the defensive line, they have several talented pass rushers and run stoppers in Bobby High, TJ Hutchins, Zyion McCrary, Zay Middlebrooks, and Braxton Waddell.
The Jackets lost two of their most productive defenders from the 2021 team in Terrion Webb and Daquan Banks. Despite that, their linebacker core should still be the most talented in Region 7-2A, and one of the most feared units in the entire state. Nyreon Cooper, Grant Lisk, and Brent Washington are just a few of the numerous linebackers Rockmart will rely upon this fall. Washington is definitely one to keep an eye on in this unit after a 46 tackle, nine tackle-for-loss, 4.5 sack sophomore season.
In the secondary, the Jackets graduated some big-time playmakers in Dedric Gibson, Jakari Clark, and Keyshaun McCullough. However, Parson’s defensive staff has continued to produce depth, so those losses should not be fretted about. All-State performer Dennis Sims will try for another strong outing after leading the team with 58 tackles and hauling in two interceptions as a junior.
All-Region caliber players like JoJo Haynes and Lanear McCrary will also be shutdown defenders, and younger players such as Tristan Anderson and Braylon Jones will see plenty of opportunities throughout the season as well.
Jose Alegria was Rockmart’s kicker last year and had a solid season. The then-sophomore converted 47 of his 51 extra point attempts and was 2-for-4 on field goals with a long of 41. He will assume those duties again this fall, while JD Davis will likely be taking over as punter with the graduation of Mason Phillips.
The season kicks off with a bang Friday night as the Jackets welcome 4A Cedartown back to The Rock for the traditional cross-county showdown.
The season doesn’t get any easier as Rockmart travels to Class 5A schools Cass and Dalton before hosting perennial single-A power Irwin County on Sept. 16 before starting the region slate of the schedule on Sept. 30 hosting Model.
The back half of the regular season will see the Jackets take to the road as they have to travel to Chatsworth twice — Murray County on Oct. 14 and North Murray on Nov. 4 — as well as a trip to Blue Ridge on Oct. 28 to take on Fannin County.