Schools across the state of Georgia were affected by the GHSA’s reclassification and realignments, and Rockmart was one of them. As a result, the Jackets’ time in Class 3A was short lived, as they will enter a new-look Region 7-AA this fall.
All in all, the region includes new and old foes when compared to its 2019 version. Rockmart, Gordon Central, and Model all return to the league this season. However, they are to be joined by new faces in Fannin County, Gordon Central, Haralson County, Murray County, and North Murray.
While this is sure to be a competitive region, Rockmart should be the favorite to win the Region 7-2A championship in 2022. The Yellow Jackets have not lost a league game since 2016 and are trying for their sixth title in a row. Enough credit cannot be given to head coach Biff Parson, who has accumulated a 61-12 record through his first six seasons.
Rockmart returns a plethora of talent from their 2021 squad. Junior gunslinger JD Davis will look to build upon his stellar sophomore campaign alongside tailbacks Jojo Haynes and Cam Ferguson in the backfield. Talented wideout Dennis Sims looks to be pound-for-pound one of the best receivers in north Georgia, and the Jackets’ offensive line should be tops in the region. RHS might also have the best defense in Region 7-2A with athletes all across the field, including Brent Washington who had 46 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, and 4.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2021.
While Parson’s Jackets were the bullies of the league prior to 2020, the team-to-beat in Region 7-2A the past couple years has been Fannin County. The Rebels out of Blue Ridge have gone 20-3 (11-0) over the past two seasons under now-fifth-year head coach Chad Cheatham.
The main question revolving around Fannin County entering the 2022 campaign is regarding their signal caller. Seth Reece was a phenomenal quarterback last fall, finishing as a 1,000-yard passer and rusher, but he is now playing for Army West Point.
Rising senior David Mashburn appears to be their next QB1, since he picked up playing time in mop-up duty last fall. The Rebels graduated the majority of their rushing and receiving leaders, so can Mashburn lead the offense with a new cast of playmakers? The good news for Fannin County is that their defense returns two of the best players in all of Class 2A in linebackers Cade Sands Andrew Waldrip.
The only way is up for Gordon Central entering the 2022 season. The Warriors out of Calhoun went 0-10 last year and were walloped by most of their opponents. Aside from a 7-6 loss at Coosa in Week Nine, their closest defeat was by a 20-point margin. The administration has shown their commitment to program alum and head coach TJ Hamilton, though, and are hopeful the energetic leader can figure things out after posting a 6-24 mark in his first three seasons.
If the Warrior offense is to have success this fall, senior quarterback Peyton Wilson will have to step up. He threw just four touchdowns versus 15 interceptions in 2021 and will play without leading rusher and receiver Sean Gray this season. Gordon Central returns a few nice pieces on defense, such as defensive backs Blake Broome and Skyler Hill, but they lack the depth that region opponents like Rockmart and Fannin County will have. 2022 might be another long season for the Warrior faithful.
Scott Peavey has done an incredible job in turning around Haralson County’s football program. Once a cellar-dweller, HCHS now regularly competes for region titles under Peavey’s “Not Your Daddy’s Rebels” battle cry. Haralson County’s 2021 squad, led by quarterback and West Georgia signee Clay Hyatt, set a school record with 398 points scored and earned the program’s first ever postseason victory in their 34-7 first-round thumping of Chattooga.
The good news is that the Rebels have completely changed the program’s culture and are never an easy win. The bad news is that they lost a ton of production from last year’s squad, including All-State selections Hyatt, Riley Bell, JoJo Chandler, Wesley Cole, Kaden Mullins, and Eli Salmon. With Peavey’s trademark wishbone offense and fierce defense, Haralson should still compete for a playoff spot this fall and could upset someone. However, the team may still take a small step back due to inexperience in 2022.
Model had a very disappointing 2021 campaign. The Blue Devils qualified for the postseason in each of the first two years under Jeff Hunnicutt, making it to the Sweet 16 in 2020. Last fall, though, they simply could not catch a break and dropped one-possession games at Dade County and at Pepperell to finish fifth in the region.
With that being said, the Blue Devils return a lot of playmakers on both sides of the ball. Running back Daniel Jolly is a track star for Model High School and might be one of the fastest players in the region. Additionally, linebacker Joey Samples is a versatile, next-level defender with offers from Bluffton, Cumberland, and Lyon. Although their lines might not be as large as the region’s best, expect the Blue Devils to fight for a postseason appearance again this season.
If it were not for a one-point win at Southeast Whitfield on opening day, the Murray County Indians would have gone winless in 2020. The 1-9 season led to the resignation of nine-year head coach Chad Brewer. Now, they are led by Chatsworth native Kurt Napier. Napier comes from a football family; his father, Bill Napier, was head coach at Murray County from 1991-2006. His brothers Billy and Matt are head football coaches at the University of Florida and LaGrange High School respectively.
Napier certainly has his work cut out for him. The Indians have not made the playoffs since 2005 and have had just one winning season in that span. Furthermore, Murray County had a large graduating class last season and did not return many starters. Two-way star Aaron Floyd and senior safety Chase Jarvis will likely be the stars for this team, but it will take time for Napier to build the program back up.
After a decade in Class 3A, the North Murray Mountaineers have dropped back down to Region 7-2A. Over the last few seasons, seventh-year head coach Preston Poag has created a monster in Chatsworth. The Mountaineers won Region 6-3A in 2019 on the back (and arm, and legs) of do-it-all Ladd McConkey before taking a backseat to Rockmart in 2020 and 2021. Last season, they claimed the four-seed from the league before getting bounced in the first round of the state playoffs.
North Murray will go as far as Seth Griffin can lead them in 2022. The rising senior quarterback is a multiple-time All-Region selection and was an All-State nominee last fall. Seth, the younger brother of Missouri offensive lineman Luke Griffin, and the Mountaineers return starters at key positions along both sides of the ball. If anybody is to test Rockmart for the Region 7-2A crown this season, it will likely be a veteran North Murray squad.