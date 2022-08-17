Jackets back in new-look Region 7-AA

North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin (right) and the Mountaineers will be up against Rockmart again this season after both schools dropped down to Class AA.

 Jeremy Stewart

Schools across the state of Georgia were affected by the GHSA’s reclassification and realignments, and Rockmart was one of them. As a result, the Jackets’ time in Class 3A was short lived, as they will enter a new-look Region 7-AA this fall.

All in all, the region includes new and old foes when compared to its 2019 version. Rockmart, Gordon Central, and Model all return to the league this season. However, they are to be joined by new faces in Fannin County, Gordon Central, Haralson County, Murray County, and North Murray.

