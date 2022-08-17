The Cedartown Bulldogs are a consensus top-five team in Classification 4A entering the 2022 season. This high ranking comes deservedly.
CHS has shown improvement in each of the first two years under head coach Jamie Abrams and return a considerable number of starters from the 2021 squad that reached the state semifinals.
Three-year starter Reece Tanner will be under center for the Bulldogs again this fall. The rising senior passed for 824 yards and nine touchdowns last season while rushing for 100 yards more. He will be joined in the backfield by a host of capable tailbacks.
While it did lose running back CJ Washington to graduation last year, Cedartown brings back a host of talented rushers. Leading this year’s group is seniors Harlem Diamond, Patrick Gardner, Khamarion Davis and Xavier Hargrove.
Diamond led the team in rushing a season ago, tallying 1,075 yards and 20 scores in just eleven games, and earned GACA First-Team All-State honors. Gardner, the bruising fullback, rumbled for 843 yards and nine touchdowns. Davis was a 400-yard rusher in 2021 with four touchdowns, and Hargrove rushed for nearly 300 yards and two more scores last fall.
Those are not the only gentlemen Cedartown fans might see running the rock this season. Expect younger tailbacks like Michael Gibbons Jr., Isaiah Johnson, Jaquaveon Price and Sam Smith to have ample opportunities throughout the season.
When Tanner had to pass last fall, he relied upon seniors Jordan Johnson and Donald Knight to move the chains. Although both of those 2022 graduates are now playing junior college football, the Bulldogs still have some solid pass catching options. CHS could line up any number of their running backs at wide receiver this fall, which is something they did with Harlem Diamond and Khamarion Davis in 2021. In addition, junior Edgar Martinez saw some time at wideout last year and might see more playing time this season.
It is no secret that the most important part of any rushing attack is the offensive line. In the Jamie Abrams era, offensive line play for the Bulldogs has been phenomenal, and that trend should continue this year. Seniors like Grant Dempsey, Demari Gibson, Dustin Green, Peyton Nikolopoulus, Zak Tillery and Phillip White should see the field a lot this fall and mentor young and up-and-coming lineman such as sophomores Jakoby Diamond and Lucas Neal and heralded freshman Beau Ball.
Cedartown’s defense was one of the best in all of Georgia last season. The Bulldogs allowed just 11.7 points per game and posted three shutouts in 2021. While they had an all-around strong unit, much of their success came because of their ability to rush the passer. Unfortunately, the defensive line took a hit due to graduating last year.
Ends CJ Washington and Demarieo Sims are at UGA and Shorter respectively, and nose guard Jai Barnes signed with Gardner-Webb. Seniors Patrick Gardner and Cornell Medellin shined on the defensive line last fall and should do the same this year, but the Bulldogs will certainly need some young talent to step up at this spot.
Eli Barrow was a GACA First-Team All-State selection after leading the team with 127 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one interception last fall. The rising senior will surely be one of the top linebacker prospects in the state of Georgia and will lead a linebacker core with the likes of Xavier Hargrove, Sam Smith, Mikey Esquivel and Michael Gibbons Jr., which could end up being the strength of this defense.
The Bulldogs lost their top two defensive backs in Jordan Johnson and Donald Knight to graduation last year. However, they return some talented corners and safeties in Khamarion Davis, Harlem Diamond, Taidji Neal and Reece Tanner. Expect other young playmakers to step up and earn playing time in the secondary throughout the season.
Mario Maldonado was a strong special teamer for the Bulldogs in 2021. He sank four field goals, with a long of 41 yards, went 34/35 on extra points, and averaged nearly 55 yards per kickoff in his senior season. Despite his graduation, Cedartown should still have a strong kicker in rising senior Eri Velasquez. Velasquez converted 24 point-after-touchdowns last fall and will probably have a leg up in the kicking competition against the likes of Junior Castanon, Ronaldo Segura, and James DeLeon. Both Reece Tanner and Drew Ledbetter handled punts last year and will likely have that sured-up this season as well.
With the way Cedartown’s roster is built heading into the 2022 campaign, there will be several key matchups to keep an eye on.
An obvious choice is the county rivalry matchup this Friday at Rockmart. Both the Bulldogs and Jackets have electric offenses and strong, staunch defenses. With a showdown between two teams with so few weaknesses, this game could come down to the final drive.
In Week 2, Cedartown hosts Callaway in a meeting of two great programs. The Cavaliers always have a great rushing attack, so this early season matchup could be a great test for the Bulldogs’ run defense.
Two weeks later, CHS makes the trip to Gordon County to take on Calhoun. Last fall, it was the Yellow Jackets’ passing attack that helped them to a 31-7 victory. Calhoun wideout Cole Speer is now at Georgia, but they return several starters from a state runner-up defense. This game might be the best test for Cedartown’s offense in the entire regular season.
In the regular season finale, the Bulldogs travel to Tunnel Hill to take on Northwest Whitfield. The Bruins are led by Owen Brooker, one of the best returning quarterbacks in the state. If Cedartown’s secondary is not prepared, or if their defensive line fails to rush the passer, it could lead to another track meet against Northwest Whitfield.