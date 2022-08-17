Forecast still good for Bulldogs

Cedartown enters the 2022 season with high hopes along with the skill and talent that has made them a favorite in Class 4A over the last two years.

 Jeremy Stewart

The Cedartown Bulldogs are a consensus top-five team in Classification 4A entering the 2022 season. This high ranking comes deservedly.

CHS has shown improvement in each of the first two years under head coach Jamie Abrams and return a considerable number of starters from the 2021 squad that reached the state semifinals.

Harlem Diamond leads a host of talented rushers for Cedartown this season, including seniors Harlem Diamond, Patrick Gardner, Khamarion Davis and Xavier Hargrove.
