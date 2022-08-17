Rockmart’s consistent coaching staff includes nine assistants that have been a part of the program since Parson was hired.
“I am blessed to have these guys serve our program and teach, train, and mold these young men,” Parson said. “They are passionate about the game, they love what they do, and they sacrifice their time away from their own family to pour into these players.”
After six seasons at the helm, Parson has been lucky enough to have several of the same assistants on his staff.
Rhett Parson returns as offensive coordinator in 2022. The seventh-year assistant had another great outing last fall as his offense averaged 37 points per game in a grueling Region 6-3A. Parson will have playmakers across the field again this season.
TC Boyd is back as Rockmart’s quarterbacks coach. The Yellow Jacket baseball head coach had a successful first season on the gridiron in Polk County as then-sophomore JD Davis proved to be one of the best signal callers in Class 3A.
With the graduation of backup Mason Phillips, Boyd will look to develop some young quarterbacks to serve in a reserve role.
Andre Clark is running backs coach at Rockmart High School again this fall. Another day-one assistant, Clark has produced numerous all-region and all-state selections in the Jacket backfield. With a four-headed tailback crew of Cam Ferguson, JoJo Haynes, Lanear McCrary and Brent Washington, expect another big year from his unit.
Eric Belew enters year No. 2 on the east side of the county in 2022. He will be the Jacket’s wide receiver coach where he will aim to find some pass catching options beyond the usual suspects like Dennis Sims, Braylon Jones and Grant Lisk.
Ryan During returns as the tight ends coach at RHS this season. Along with offensive line coaches Josh Holiday and Luc Culver, he will try to continue developing an already stacked offensive line at Rockmart High School.
Nick Sikes is Rockmart’s defensive coordinator. An athletic Jacket defense will try to follow up their 2021 season in which they allowed just 17.1 points per contest. Rockmart’s defense had two shutouts last year and gave up 30-plus points just twice all season. Sikes has proven to be a valuable assistant for head coach Parson and will try for another successful year this fall.
Alan Pledger and Chuck Thaxton return as the defensive line coaches in 2022. The longtime assistants have been able to build plenty of depth along the line and have several well-known playmakers to call upon such as Bobby High, Zay Middlebrooks and Brent Washington.
Jonathan Thomas is the assistant head coach and linebackers coach at Rockmart High School again this season. Along with third-year coach Josh Duff, Thomas will try to get some younger players to step up following the graduations of Terrion Webb and Daquan Banks. Also of note, Duff doubles as the Rockmart Middle School head football coach and will oversee their operations once more this fall.
Jesse Lynch is the lone newcomer to the 2022 Rockmart football coaching staff. He joins the program after serving as North Cobb’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. Lynch will be the outside linebackers coach for the Jackets this season.
The final assistant coach in Rockmart’s program is defensive backs coach Dante Jones. After leading Dennis Sims to an All-State Selection last fall, the veteran assistant will try for another strong outing from his group in 2022.
As the Jackets continued to prepare for their season opener, Biff Parson spoke about his appreciation for the people of Rockmart.
“Well, first of all, this community is awesome,” Parson said. “They support their Yellow Jackets whether it’s football, basketball, baseball, softball, cheerleading, band, anything. Friday nights are special here because of them and I’m sure that the players would say the same thing.”