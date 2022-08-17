The Cedartown varsity football cheerleaders have had to hit the ground running preparing for the 2022 season.
After it was decided to have separate coaches for the competition and football cheerleading programs, Katie Abrams was named Cedartown’s football cheerleading coach in May. Even then there was a lot to do, including raising money to purchase uniforms and other items needed to have a successful season.
“So far it has been very busy. The opportunity presented itself at the end of the school year, tryouts were complete, teams were already selected, and there was a lot of catching up to do,” said Abrams, who is the wife of Bulldog head football coach Jamie Abrams. “The girls worked all summer to paint a few run-through banners and learn several cheers to prepare for the upcoming season.”
This will be Abram’s ninth season coaching high school cheerleading, having coached competitive and sideline cheerleading at Lamar County High School and Ware County High School in the past. She has coached junior varsity cheerleading at Cedartown in recent years.
“Cheerleading is a passion of mine, so I was honored when the opportunity presented itself to me,” she said. “Being a coach’s wife, it has allowed me to recognize opportunities to do more to boost school spirit, promote community involvement, and help create an atmosphere on Friday nights that encourage and hype up the players.”
With her first season at the helm of the varsity cheerleaders, Abrams said she wants to bring more of a collegiate style of cheerleading to Friday nights and the girls are excited to have something different to bring to the crowds.
“This year, our vision for the season is to bring back old traditions and introduce some new ones. There will be more interaction with the crowd using spirit signs and sideline stunts, the girls will be throwing souvenirs into the stands along with a few other surprises,” Abrams said.
The squad includes four seniors: Kalli Argo, Addison Halterman, Edy Lee and Amyia Powell. Abrams said the group has been easy to work with and have great chemistry with one another.
“Our senior cheerleaders are natural leaders and work very well together. They encourage each other and maintain a positive culture,” Abrams said. “We have 20 total girls this year and all bring something special and unique to the squad. We have fun at practices and truly enjoy being around one another.”