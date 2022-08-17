Bulldog staff sees few changes

The Bulldogs have gone 19-5 in two seasons under head coach Jamie Abrams, who is prepared for year three to get underway with several familiar faces on his staff.

 Jeremy Stewart

While there are a couple changes to Cedartown’s football coaching staff for the 2022 season, consistency has remained the key for the program.

Of their nine assistant coaches, seven were assisting with the Bulldogs last year as well. That familiarity, paired with a couple of new, young coaches, is what head coach Jamie Abrams hopes will lead to success for Cedartown football.

