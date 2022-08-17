While there are a couple changes to Cedartown’s football coaching staff for the 2022 season, consistency has remained the key for the program.
Of their nine assistant coaches, seven were assisting with the Bulldogs last year as well. That familiarity, paired with a couple of new, young coaches, is what head coach Jamie Abrams hopes will lead to success for Cedartown football.
Under head coach Jamie Abrams, the Bulldogs have gone 19-5 in two seasons. Cedartown has won back-to-back region titles for the first time in over two decades and will try for a three-peat this fall. The 2021 squad set a new team record for points in a season (475) and points per game (36.5) en route to a state semifinals appearance.
After a pair of successful seasons in Polk County, Abrams is prepared for year three to get underway.
“Every year is a race to get ready for the beginning,” Abrams said. “Every season and every group is different. Teams never stay the same two years in a row. The last two groups did an outstanding job of raising the bar for the guys who will come after them.”
Abrams will be joined by a host of veteran assistant coaches this fall.
Mike Worthington returns as assistant head coach of the Bulldogs in 2022. Along with his duties as the AHC, the longtime Cedartown assistant remains over strength and conditioning, and serves as defensive line coach.
Evan Hochstetler was the offensive coordinator at CHS for the past two seasons but has left and taken the same position at Temple High School. As a result, the Bulldogs promoted Brad Watkins to offensive coordinator for the upcoming season. The Albion, New York, native spent last year as the running backs coach at Cedartown after coming from Sacred Heart University. Watkins will still be coaching the tailbacks but will now add extra responsibilities overseeing the entire offense.
Mike Bennefield returns as the centers and guards coach at Cedartown High School. The veteran assistant and former Division I coach has done a phenomenal job in his first two years in building up a great run-blocking crew for the Bulldogs.
Jamey Diamond is back as the offensive tackles and tight ends coach. The former CHS standout has been a part of the program for several years and will look to assist in developing outside blockers on a talented offensive line.
One new addition to the Cedartown football coaching staff is wide receivers coach Zach Valentine. The Covington native played collegiately at Berry College after a great prep career at Eastside High School. As a former wideout himself, Valentine will oversee the development of Bulldog pass-catchers in 2022. He will also serve as Cedartown’s special teams coordinator in 2022.
Jeremy Ruark has been a cornerstone of the modern era of Cedartown football and is back as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Last season, Ruark’s “Junkyard Dawg Defense” surrendered just 11.7 points per game. The Bulldogs posted shutouts at Heard County, at Pickens, and versus Heritage-Catoosa, and held four other opponents to seven points or less. Although his unit lost some production to graduation, they are expected to once again be one of the best defenses in Class 4A.
Cody Amos returns for his second season in Cedartown as the outside linebackers coach. Amos inherited an extremely talented group last fall and produced an outstanding season. He will try to continue building depth and get production from the outside linebacker spot this fall.
The other new coach in the building is defensive backs coach Qua Searcy. The Barnesville native played for Abrams when he was an assistant at Lamar County. Searcy went on to play five seasons of college football as a running back at Georgia Tech before jumping into coaching. After most recently serving as the defensive backs coach at Apalachee High School in Winder, Searcy has made the move to Cedartown where he will coach the same position.
Joe Colquitt also serves an important role for the program as he repeats as Cedartown Middle School’s head football coach this season. Colquitt saw plenty of success with CMS’ football teams in 2021 and will aim to continue developing the middle school athletes this fall.
Abrams mentioned that he has been pleased with his staff’s performance throughout the preseason.
“It’s been business as usual,” Abrams said. “I feel like head coaches get too much credit, and assistants don’t get enough. Everything you see on Fridays is a result of a great deal of preparation from a large group of people.”
The third-year head coach also extended an invitation to anybody in Cedartown to come see the Bulldogs in action.
“We would like for our stands to be packed all season,” Abrams said. “Our team doesn’t take representing Cedartown lightly.”