Music has a way of transporting audiences to different places, and the Cedartown High School Marching Bulldog Band is taking that to heart for their 2022 halftime show.
The program is titled “Bollywood Adventures” and is a showcase of the type of musical cinema produced in India, especially since the 1970s in which movies freely mix different genres including action, comedy, romance, drama and melodrama along with musical numbers.
Cedartown band director Jeff Gossett said he had to explain what Bollywood is to his students, emphasizing that movies are made by other countries besides the United States and Bollywood, or Hindi cinema, has its own distinct style.
“It’s always a big show. And they always have a big dance scene at the end, big costumes and all kinds of colors,” Gossett said. “We’re just trying to try to do a little multicultural thing and just trying to expand people’s horizons a little. But the show is just a lot of fun. I think the kids are really enjoying it.”
The three-part show will include the mainstays of the Bollywood aesthetic while incorporating dance moves for band members to do.
“You always look for something that the crowd’s gonna enjoy. That’s our first thing. But it’s something that we as performers are going to enjoy performing. Especially over 15 weeks,” Gossett said, adding that he feels they’ve accomplished that with something few people in this area may have heard or even known about.
“We’re very excited. The kids are super excited. I picked this show last November. I was thinking, you know, what are going to be our strongest parts, where are our weakest parts, what can we do? And this show hits us right where we are,” Gossett said. “It’s very big on percussion, especially the front ensemble. It’s got big impacts and really low lows.”
This year’s band will be led by drum major Jarrett Hazlewood.
“He’s a junior. This is his first year to be drum major. He’s doing a great job. The kids really follow him well. They’re doing a really good job with that,” Gossett said.
Out of almost 80 band members only eight are seniors this season, and Gossett said they are looking to be a good group of leaders for the band as they go through the season, including to two competitions — the Chief Ladiga Marching Festival on Oct. 8 at Piedmont High School in Alabama, and the Golden River Marching Festival on Oct. 15 at Haralson County High School.
“And of course, we expect the football team to go all the way to the state championship this year,” Gossett said with a smile.
He also expressed his excitement to be able to perform their halftime show on the school’s new artificial turf field, leading to less moments for mud to splatter on those fancy marching uniforms.
“The field looks fantastic. We can’t wait to get on it,” Gossett said. “It seems like everybody in the whole school is excited for it.”