These photos were submitted to the “Rome Georgia History and Memories” Facebook page by Rome and area residents. Whenever possible we use the information submitted with the photo in the original post. We hope you enjoy these images that depict the people and places in our community’s past. In many cases, the person who posted these photos has a direct connection to the people or places featured.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three people charged with cruelty to children
- $30 million investment, 75 full time jobs expected for logistics operation in Adairsville
- Investigators keep digging on double homicide case in Rome
- Georgia reports 21 COVID-19 deaths on Memorial Day, Floyd County cases rise by 1
- Report: Clerk scratched off lottery tickets while at work
- Report: Cedartown man choked woman
- UPDATE: Second person arrested on charges related to double homicide investigation
- Rome couple faces drug charges
- Lindale man charged in the traffic death of mother, son
- Wearing a mask to protect others is an intentional act of kindness