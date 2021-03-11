These photos were submitted to the “Rome Georgia History and Memories” Facebook page by Rome and area residents. Whenever possible we use the information submitted with the photo in the original post. We hope you enjoy these images that depict the people and places in our community’s past. In many cases, the person who posted these photos has a direct connection to the people or places featured.
Most Popular
Articles
- Early morning raid turns up meth, gabapentin
- Two injured, one dead after collision on North Avenue
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday March 7 - 8 a.m.
- Fairmount meth trafficking investigation leads to large seizure of drugs
- Remembering local columnist Betty Schaaf
- LaFayette woman indicted in accidental death of her toddler child
- 18 Georgia hospitals penalized by high rates of infections
- First responders who saved Calhoun teen from fiery wreck commended
- Local investors buy Shrimp Boat, want to bring the restaurant back to its franchise days
- 82-year-old seeking to become one of the oldest people to through hike the Appalachian Trial