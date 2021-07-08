These photos were submitted to the “Rome Georgia History and Memories” Facebook page by Rome and area residents. Whenever possible we use the information submitted with the photo in the original post. We hope you enjoy these images that depict the people and places in our community’s past. In many cases the person who posted the photos has a direct connection to the people or places featured.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Jersey man’s racist rant dared neighbor to ‘come see me.’ On Monday, dozens did
- Man and teen killed, 3 others injured in west Alabama crash
- Cobb police charge woman in case of toddler found in Chattahoochee
- 'Scary' eels are popping up on Hilton Head's beach. 'We've never seen anything like this'
- What the Delta variant means for unvaccinated kids
- 45 Indicted on charges of Drug Trafficking in Operation 'Red, White and Bust'
- Toddler's body found in Chattahoochee River
- Police identify woman, baby killed by a car on U.S. 41 in Cartersville
- Life still on hold: Family continues to seek answers 30 years after the killing of Kirsten Davis
- After demolition of Surfside condo, more of the dead are being found in original rubble
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.